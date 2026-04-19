Telangana revenue dept initiative in Toopran: Bringing govt services to students’ doorsteps

MEDAK : For many students, securing basic documents means days of waiting, multiple visits to offices and mounting expenses. In Toopran Division, revenue officials address this by delivering essential services at school campuses, turning a tedious exercise into a streamlined, student-friendly initiative.

Birth certificates are mandatory for Class 10 students for higher education, fee reimbursement and studies abroad, but the process often leads to middlemen, long waits and extra costs at Tahsildar offices.

Recognising this gap, Toopran revenue divisional officer Jayachandra Reddy initiates a system to collect student details through class teachers and Village Administrative Officers, allowing applications to be processed from schools. The effort results in certificates being issued across the division, covering Manoharabad, Toopran, Chegunta, Maasayipeta, Veldurthi and Narsingi mandals.

A total of 614 students received their documents without having to travel. These include 128 birth certificates, 523 caste certificates, 526 income certificates and 497 residential certificates.

Explaining the challenges, Jayachandra Reddy says, “While Caste, Residence and Income certificates can be issued in a short time, obtaining a Birth certificate is a lengthy process. If an application is made within 21 days of a child’s birth, the village secretary records it online immediately. If delayed, it becomes complicated.”

He adds that applicants must first obtain a ‘Non-Availability Certificate’ at Meeseva, after which the case moves through multiple stages from the RDO to the Tahsildar, often forcing repeated visits and reliance on middlemen.

Parents welcome the initiative, noting that easier access to essential documents not only reduces time and financial strain but also removes a long-standing hurdle. Many say that if extended to other divisions, the model could ease access for a larger number of students.