‘Welfare Week’ in Telangana from April 20 to focus on hygiene in hostels

HYDERABAD: The state government will observe ‘Welfare Week’ from April 20 to 26 across the state as part of 99-day ‘Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika’ initiative. The programme aims to strengthen institutional mechanisms, improve service delivery in welfare hostels and residential schools and enhance student engagement and community participation.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday conducted a video conference with district collectors from the Secretariat to review the the programme. He directed the district collectors to ensure meticulous planning, active supervision and wide participation in all scheduled activities.

On April 20, a comprehensive kitchen and sanitation drive will be undertaken in all welfare educational institutions. Officials will visit and inspect facilities to ensure hygiene standards. On April 21, a ‘Talent Fest’ for welfare students would be conducted featuring competitions such as quiz, debate, and drawing to encourage creativity and intellectual development. On April 22, focus will be on minor repairs in hostels and residential schools. Authorities will prepare estimates, obtain necessary approvals, and schedule execution of works during the summer vacation.

On April 23, Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) will be conducted, during which meritorious students will be felicitated to encourage academic excellence. On April 24, skill development programmes for youth will be organised, highlighting various government initiatives aimed at enhancing employability.

On April 25, summer camps will be held for students, incorporating activities such as sports and games, arts and crafts, music, digital literacy, and personality development. On the last day on April 26, the “Badi Baata” programme would be conducted across all hostels and residential schools in the state.