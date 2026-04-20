Chamala accuses BJP of politicising women’s quota

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of politicising women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies for electoral gains.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on these issues, the Congress leader alleged that the Centre convened a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18 with an eye on upcoming elections in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Asserting that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are not opposed to women’s reservation under any circumstances, he pointed out that the Women’s Reservation Bill had already been passed in 2023, questioning why its implementation had been delayed beyond the 2024 elections.