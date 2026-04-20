CM more interested in Delhi visits than farmers’ issues: Harish

NALGONDA: Alleging that the Congress government has failed to fulfil even a single poll promise, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the people of Telangana are now hoping K Chandrasekhar Rao returns as chief minister in the future.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government during a BRS party workers’ meeting held in Gurrampode mandal in Nalgonda district, he said: “Wherever one goes in the state today, the only slogan being heard is: Revanth Reddy must go and KCR must return.”

Slamming the government for ignoring the farmers and their issues, he said: “The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues are busy visiting Delhi to save their seats, thereby completely neglecting the plight of the farmers.”

Referring to the accident that occurred at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in February 2025, the former irrigation minister said the current administration was an “incompetent” government that could not even recover bodies from the site.

The legislator from Siddipet also alleged that not a single promise made by the Congress in the state has been implemented and accused Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent while the wealth of Telangana is being looted.

Harish Rao said that Revanth “swore in the name of every visible deity that he would waive loans for farmers only to deceive even the gods”.