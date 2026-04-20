CM Revanth Reddy to inspect sunken Medigadda pillars today

BHUPALPALLY: The Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration has made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Monday.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, District Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police Sirisetti Sankeerth on Sunday inspected the venue and reviewed arrangements being made.
According to officials, the chief minister will inspect the sunken pillars 19, 20 and 21 of Block No. 7 on the left bank of the Medigadda barrage. He will also hold a review meeting with irrigation officials at the site.
Later, he will visit the Mukteshwara Swamy temple at Kaleshwaram and perform a special puja. He is also scheduled to review preparations for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. He will attend a public meeting at Kataram in Bhupalpally district.
Nageswara Rao said that the chief minister would lay the foundation stone for the development of the Mukteshwara Swamy temple at an estimated cost of `200 crore. He added that the chief minister would release the second instalment of financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which would be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts.
Stone to be laid for devpt of Mukteshwara temple
During his visit to the Medigadda barrage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the development of the Mukteshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram, on Monday. According to Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, the development works will be taken up at an estimated cost of `200 crore.