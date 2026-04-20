CM Revanth Reddy to inspect sunken Medigadda pillars today

BHUPALPALLY: The Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration has made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Monday.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, District Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police Sirisetti Sankeerth on Sunday inspected the venue and reviewed arrangements being made.

According to officials, the chief minister will inspect the sunken pillars 19, 20 and 21 of Block No. 7 on the left bank of the Medigadda barrage. He will also hold a review meeting with irrigation officials at the site.