CM Revanth Reddy urges Guv to clear Kodandaram, Azhar for Council nomination

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the deadlock over the nomination of two MLCs under the Governor’s quota, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to clear the names of Professor M Kodandaram and minister Mohammed Azharuddin for their nomination to the Legislative Council.

On Sunday, accompanied by Legislative Affairs and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and MP Vem Narender Reddy, the chief minister met the Governor at Lok Bhavan.

Sources said that during the meeting, Revanth briefed the Governor on the urgency of nominating Azharuddin, pointing out that the Minister for Minorities Welfare must become a member of either the Assembly or the Council by the end of April to continue in the Cabinet, as he is currently not a member of either House.

As per the Constitution, a person must get elected to either of the legislative bodies within six months of being inducted into the Cabinet.

Azharuddin will complete his six-month term by the end of April, and if he fails to become a member of the Council or Assembly, he will have to resign from the ministry. With the deadline fast approaching, the chief minister requested the Governor to clear his nomination, stating that it is a constitutional necessity.