Final stretch for Medaram as temple works near completion

MULUGU: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, held a review meeting on Sunday on the ongoing construction and development works at the Sammakka-Saralamma temple premises in Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Srinivasa Reddy instructed officials and contractors to complete the remaining works expeditiously while adhering to quality standards. He noted that major arch structures had been completed as per the master plan and called for proposals to set up a dedicated arch near the queue line for Saralamma devotees.

He directed officials to ensure durable construction, proper flooring, railings and an efficient drainage system, and to link temple drainage with the main road network.

Speaking to the media, the minister said only 5% of the work remains and will be completed soon. He said officials have been told to expedite land acquisition for Phase-2 and prepare proposals for the development of Sri Hemachala Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devalayam.

Referring to a recent incident involving an injured boy from a tribal priest’s family, he said the government had provided immediate treatment and would extend further support.