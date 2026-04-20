Firm booked for misusing T-Wallet funds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate registered a case against Transaction Analysts India Pvt Ltd for allegedly misappropriating public data and funds linked to the T-Wallet platform, a digital payment ecosystem to facilitate cashless transactions and delivery of citizen-centric services across Telangana. The firm is also accused of falsely claiming ownership of T-Wallet and threatening to transfer user data to its own platform.

The case was registered following a complaint by Electronic Services Delivery (ESD), a wing of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department of the Telangana government. The T-Wallet platform, launched in 2017, caters to over 16 lakh registered users and involves handling sensitive personal data, including KYC records, transaction histories, and substantial public funds.

ESD engaged Transaction Analysts to develop the T-Wallet application for a consideration of about Rs 70 lakh as one-time development, implementation, and installation charges, in addition to agreed monthly operations and maintenance charges.

As per the explicit terms and conditions, the arrangement was limited to a period of one year. Upon its expiry, the government was to assume full control and ownership of the project. An agreement in November 2018 was executed between ESD and the firm for the operation and maintenance of the T-Wallet platform.