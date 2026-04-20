Firm booked for misusing T-Wallet funds in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate registered a case against Transaction Analysts India Pvt Ltd for allegedly misappropriating public data and funds linked to the T-Wallet platform, a digital payment ecosystem to facilitate cashless transactions and delivery of citizen-centric services across Telangana. The firm is also accused of falsely claiming ownership of T-Wallet and threatening to transfer user data to its own platform.
The case was registered following a complaint by Electronic Services Delivery (ESD), a wing of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department of the Telangana government. The T-Wallet platform, launched in 2017, caters to over 16 lakh registered users and involves handling sensitive personal data, including KYC records, transaction histories, and substantial public funds.
ESD engaged Transaction Analysts to develop the T-Wallet application for a consideration of about Rs 70 lakh as one-time development, implementation, and installation charges, in addition to agreed monthly operations and maintenance charges.
As per the explicit terms and conditions, the arrangement was limited to a period of one year. Upon its expiry, the government was to assume full control and ownership of the project. An agreement in November 2018 was executed between ESD and the firm for the operation and maintenance of the T-Wallet platform.
Firm failed to transfer user data, credentials: ESD
The agreement was extended periodically from 2018 to 2021, from 2021 to 2023, and thereafter from 2023 to 2025 under the same terms and conditions.
However, on May 31, 2025, the government appointed M/s Purview India Consulting and Services LLP after a due tender process and financial and technical evaluation. Even prior to the expiry of the agreement with Transaction Analysts, ESD initiated communications with the firm, directing it to transfer all user data, transaction records, wallet balances, source code and system credentials. However, the firm allegedly failed to comply with the directions.
The complainant alleged that in October 2025, the firm embarked upon a calculated, deceptive, and mala fide course of conduct by issuing communications with the sole intent of misleading, inducing, and diverting user data, including sensitive KYC details, transaction data, credentials, and public funds amounting to approximately `14 crore, from T-Wallet to its private application “TA One App”.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS for criminal breach of trust and cheating, and Sections 66C, 70, 72 and 43 read with Section 66 of the IT Act for unauthorised access to data and data theft, and launched a probe.