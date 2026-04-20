Former Congress MLA from Boath joins Jagruthi

Recalling her association with the region, Kavitha said she had spent a week in the erstwhile Adilabad district in 2006 with her family organising a health camp. She also highlighted the contributions of Rathod Bapu Rao, noting that he had quit his job to participate in the Telangana agitation.

Kavitha appealed to activists to move away from what she termed “bourgeois parties” and join the emerging platform. She also welcomed new members from the Sircilla constituency who joined Telangana Jagruthi at the event.

It may be mentioned here that Bapu Rao worked for the BRS since its formation. He served as the Boath MLA after winning the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls on the BRS ticket.

He joined the BJP after the BRS denied him the ticket to contest the 2023 polls. Later, he shifted his loyalty to the Congress. After joining the Jagruthi, he said that he will strive to strengthen the new party, which according to him, is likely to be launched on April 25.