INDIA bloc deceived women, says Shobha Karandlaje

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Labour & Employment and MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday slammed the Congress and the INDIA bloc for “betraying” both women and southern states by stalling key legislations on women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office, along with the party’s state unit president N Ramchander Rao and MP DK Aruna, she termed April 17 as a “black day” in history and alleged that the opposition bloc led by Rahul Gandhi had “deceived” women and the southern states.

She said the Centre had introduced the women’s reservation Bill to ensure 33 per cent representation for women in legislatures, along with delimitation reforms aimed at safeguarding the interests of southern states.