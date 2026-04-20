Nomadic families in Telangana rely on water used by cattle

KARIMNAGAR: Ramannapally, which was merged into Jammikunta municipality, is grappling with a severe drinking water crisis, particularly affecting nomadic families.

Around 60 families in the colony are facing acute water scarcity throughout the year, not just during the summer. With no adequate supply, they are forced to depend on the air valve sump of municipal pipelines — water typically used by cattle and stray animals.

Despite the unhygienic conditions, they carry the water over long distances on bicycles and shoulders due to a lack of alternatives.

Residents allege that municipal water is supplied only on alternate days, and sometimes after a gap of two days. Each family receives barely four to five pots of water, which is insufficient even for basic needs like drinking and cooking. For other daily requirements, they rely on distant and unsafe sources.