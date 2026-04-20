Sustained campaign by BRS forces Congress on back foot

HYDERABAD: A sustained series of corruption allegations by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has placed the Congress government on the defensive, going by rumblings within party ranks.

The primary opposition party has levelled one accusation after another against ministers, creating unease within the government at a time when a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is under consideration. The continuing barrage has also led to concern among party cadres over the possible political impact.

Political observers say the BRS has adopted a strategy of sustained attacks to push ministers and senior Congress leaders onto the back foot. By raising repeated allegations, the opposition appears to be attempting to build public resentment against the government. The campaign is being carried out through social and traditional media.

Targeting key leaders

Understandably, the main focus of the BRS allegations has been Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and D Sridhar Babu, among others.

While ministers have issued clarifications on the allegations and on matters related to their departments, the BRS has continued its campaign.

In the Assembly, the chief minister did turn the tables on the BRS by ordering a CB-CID inquiry into certain allegations against Srinivasa Reddy, but that has not stopped the opposition party.

The BRS has also intensified its campaign on social media, including fresh allegations of irregularities in the procurement of mobile phones under the department headed by Seethakka. Earlier, the party raised issues relating to Future City, Pharma City, land matters linked to 22A, Excise labelling, civil supplies and rice exports, coal tenders, HAM roads, mining and crusher operations, endowments and other sectors.