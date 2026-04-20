Sustained campaign by BRS forces Congress on back foot

HYDERABAD: A sustained series of corruption allegations by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has placed the Congress government on the defensive, going by rumblings within party ranks.
The primary opposition party has levelled one accusation after another against ministers, creating unease within the government at a time when a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is under consideration. The continuing barrage has also led to concern among party cadres over the possible political impact.
Political observers say the BRS has adopted a strategy of sustained attacks to push ministers and senior Congress leaders onto the back foot. By raising repeated allegations, the opposition appears to be attempting to build public resentment against the government. The campaign is being carried out through social and traditional media.
Targeting key leaders
Understandably, the main focus of the BRS allegations has been Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and D Sridhar Babu, among others.
While ministers have issued clarifications on the allegations and on matters related to their departments, the BRS has continued its campaign.
In the Assembly, the chief minister did turn the tables on the BRS by ordering a CB-CID inquiry into certain allegations against Srinivasa Reddy, but that has not stopped the opposition party.
The BRS has also intensified its campaign on social media, including fresh allegations of irregularities in the procurement of mobile phones under the department headed by Seethakka. Earlier, the party raised issues relating to Future City, Pharma City, land matters linked to 22A, Excise labelling, civil supplies and rice exports, coal tenders, HAM roads, mining and crusher operations, endowments and other sectors.
Denials, legal notices
Senior BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, have also carried out field visits, including to disputed lands at Vattinagulapalli. Srinivasa Reddy has denied the allegations, while Seethakka has issued legal notices to K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS, alleging that the accusations are false.
However, there is a view that the Congress response has not matched the scale of the attacks. Some within the party say the leadership has been slow to counter the narrative, while others believe there is an assumption that the allegations will not gain public traction.
The BRS has remained active on social media, while the
Congress response has been limited. Within the ruling party, there is dissatisfaction over the lack of coordinated rebuttals, with ministers often responding individually rather than presenting a unified defence.
Sources said Revanth was monitoring developments and considering a broader strategy to respond. At the same time, there is a view within the party that senior ministers should take a more active role in countering the opposition, rather than relying solely on the chief minister.
While opposition parties routinely target ruling parties, criticism has also emerged within the Congress that it has not effectively countered the allegations, leaving it politically exposed.