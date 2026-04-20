Telangana cyberfraud bust unmasks bank employees’ links

HYDERABAD: What appeared as routine transactions and isolated complaints soon revealed a sprawling cyberfraud network spanning multiple states, linking banks, shell companies and unsuspecting account holders. As the scale of the operation became clear, Hyderabad Police moved in.

Under ‘Operation Octopus 2.0’, 16 special teams comprising over 150 personnel were deployed across nine states over seven days. Acting in coordination, they tracked suspects, traced accounts and carried out targeted raids. By the end of the operation, 52 persons had been arrested, including 32 bank officials accused of playing a direct role in enabling the fraud.

Investigators said the arrests exposed wider involvement. These were not just outsiders exploiting loopholes, but insiders allegedly helping build the system itself. The officials were linked to mule accounts and accused of facilitating bank accounts for shell companies used to route illicit funds. In one instance, a relationship manager from Bandhan Bank was arrested for allegedly colluding with fraudsters to open and operate fraudulent accounts.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the operation also led to the arrest of 15 mule account holders who knowingly allowed their accounts to be used for laundering money, along with five key middlemen who sourced these accounts and channelled funds to the masterminds.