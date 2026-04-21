After 45 years, Adivasis commemorate Indravelli Martyrs’ Day in Telangana

ADILABAD: After 45 years, Adivasis officially commemorated Indravelli Martyrs’ Day and paid tributes at the memorial in Indravelli on Monday. Adivasi communities observe the day every year on April 20 in memory of the victims of the 1981 police firing in Indravelli.

ITDA Utnoor Project Officer Yuvraj Marmat, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, officials and leaders participated in the programme and paid tributes.

A large number of tribals attended the event and expressed their respect, stating that they finally had the opportunity to pay homage to the martyrs freely after 45 years.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vedma Bojju said that, as promised by the government, all possible assistance would be extended to the families of the martyrs.

He said land rights had been provided to tribals under the ROFR, Indiramma houses had been sanctioned, and facilities such as a compound wall, solar power and borewells had been developed at Smriti Vanam.

He announced that Smriti Vanam would be further developed with an allocation of Rs 15 lakh. He also assured that steps would be taken to address housing, three-phase electricity and drinking water issues in tribal areas.

Later, a book titled Aa Gayaniki 44, written by government teacher Atram Bhujanga Rao, was released.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said that steps would be taken to resolve public issues through sabhas and emphasised the importance of focusing on girls’ education.

Yuvraj Marmat said development works at Smriti Vanam would be completed within three months. He also directed officials to identify tribal villages facing water scarcity and take steps to sanction borewells or wells.