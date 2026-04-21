BRS touching feet of RSS leaders to stop KLIS probe: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that his visit to Medigadda had been decided one month earlier and yet BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao chose to hold his public meeting on the same day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the pink party leadership of touching the feet of RSS leaders to delay a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram “scam”.

“Harish Rao is making efforts to put pressure on the Union government through RSS leaders not to move forward with a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. Harish Rao travelled to Delhi to touch the feet of BJP leaders, seeking that a CBI probe not be initiated,” Revanth told reporters after inspecting the sunken piers of the Medigadda barrage.

He demanded that Harish reveal whom he met in Delhi. He said: “People of Telangana should know. If Harish Rao is ready, I will order an inquiry to find out whom he met in Delhi.”

Revealing that the state government had recently written a reminder to the Union government, the chief minister warned that if a CBI probe is not ordered immediately, they will start protests. He made it clear that the culprits would not be spared.

At Medigadda, technical experts briefed him on the situation and made suggestions regarding repairs to the barrage. He also held a review meeting with officials on the repairs.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of the Mukteshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram. Later, the chief minister said that despite nine months having passed, the Centre has not ordered a CBI probe.

He said: “Recently, the state government has also written to the Union government to begin a CBI inquiry immediately. Everyone involved should be punished.