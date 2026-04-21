Despite your curses, I will not die: KCR to CM Revanth

JAGTIAL : Scoffing at the unsavoury remarks of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against him, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao told the chief minister: “Every morning, you are saying that KCR should die. Even if you take a thousand births, I will not die, my son” (poddunna leste KCR chaavali... nuvvu veyyi janmalu yettinaa... nenu chaavanu... naa kodaka...).
Addressing a massive public meeting here on Monday after inducting former minister and Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy into BRS, KCR reacted to Revanth’s comments by saying: “Pilli sapaniki utti padadu (A cat’s curse won’t make the hanging sling holding the food fall).”
Terming the present government as useless, he said that leaders should serve the people till their last breath to remove this anti-people government. “The people should raise their heads and proudly claim that their Telangana is great. We have to remove this government,” KCR thundered.
Stating that the ‘triumphant march’ from Jagtial should lead to rebuilding Telangana once again, KCR declared that the BRS, if voted to power, would repeal HYDRAA, which he alleged was razing houses of the poor.
He also accused the Congress government of agreeing to fix meters to agriculture motors for additional borrowings under FRBM. KCR said the BRS opposed meters to agriculture motors when the Modi government proposed it. “We have to start a mahayagna to rebuild the state,” he said.
KCR welcomes Jeevan with general secy post
KCR declared that the BRS returning to power was certain. He also appointed Jeevan Reddy the general secretary of the party and assured that the latter would hold a key position in the next BRS government. KCR asked Jeevan Reddy to strengthen the party in neighbouring districts.
Alleging that injustice was done to Telangana under Congress and TDP governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh, KCR explained the genesis of the separate Telangana movement and alleged that the present Congress rule was no different from that period.
He said the drinking water problem had been solved during BRS rule and that Mission Kakatiya ran successfully for five years. “What is the problem now? Why is the government unable to provide water?” KCR asked.
He recalled that power supply and water supply were better under BRS rule. When the BRS took the reins, the installed power capacity was 7,000 MW, and when it stepped down, it had increased to 20,000 MW. There were no power cuts during BRS rule, he said, questioning why the present government was unable to provide uninterrupted power to farmers. “I told you not to believe the assurances given by the Congress during elections. Now you see the difference,” KCR said.
Alleging that the state’s financial position had worsened, the BRS supremo questioned why the government released the Rythu Bharosa instalment on the day BRS was holding a meeting. “Should KCR hold another meeting to release the third instalment of Rythu Bharosa to farmers?” he asked, adding that farmers felt the state had declined within two and a half years of Congress rule.
He criticised the government over the availability of urea bags. “When urea bags are not available in shops, will they be available on apps?” he asked. He said the real estate sector had also collapsed, with more sellers than buyers. He alleged that the bonus announced for paddy farmers remained “bogus”, students were suffering due to non-release of fee reimbursement funds, there were no purchasing centres for maize, and retired employees were not receiving terminal benefits. “Everyone is unhappy under this government,” KCR said, adding that no useful schemes had been launched apart from scams. He said this was why Jeevan Reddy called for the Congress to go and BRS to return to power.
KCR also blamed the government for not completing the remaining 10% works on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.
Jeevan Reddy said he joined the BRS without seeking any position. “I have joined BRS with only one wish… rashtraniki pattina Shani viragada kaavaali…” (the state should be freed from Shani).