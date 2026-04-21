Despite your curses, I will not die: KCR to CM Revanth

JAGTIAL : Scoffing at the unsavoury remarks of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against him, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao told the chief minister: “Every morning, you are saying that KCR should die. Even if you take a thousand births, I will not die, my son” (poddunna leste KCR chaavali... nuvvu veyyi janmalu yettinaa... nenu chaavanu... naa kodaka...).

Addressing a massive public meeting here on Monday after inducting former minister and Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy into BRS, KCR reacted to Revanth’s comments by saying: “Pilli sapaniki utti padadu (A cat’s curse won’t make the hanging sling holding the food fall).”

Terming the present government as useless, he said that leaders should serve the people till their last breath to remove this anti-people government. “The people should raise their heads and proudly claim that their Telangana is great. We have to remove this government,” KCR thundered.

Stating that the ‘triumphant march’ from Jagtial should lead to rebuilding Telangana once again, KCR declared that the BRS, if voted to power, would repeal HYDRAA, which he alleged was razing houses of the poor.

He also accused the Congress government of agreeing to fix meters to agriculture motors for additional borrowings under FRBM. KCR said the BRS opposed meters to agriculture motors when the Modi government proposed it. “We have to start a mahayagna to rebuild the state,” he said.

KCR welcomes Jeevan with general secy post

KCR declared that the BRS returning to power was certain. He also appointed Jeevan Reddy the general secretary of the party and assured that the latter would hold a key position in the next BRS government. KCR asked Jeevan Reddy to strengthen the party in neighbouring districts.