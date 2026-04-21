EIght months on, Sigachi victims struggle even for medical aid in Telanaga

SANGAREDDY: The wounds of the Sigachi industry accident victims remain unhealed even eight months after the blast that claimed 54 lives, as many continue to struggle and make repeated hospital visits for treatment.

Victims expressed deep anguish, saying they are living through a daily ordeal, having not only suffered severe injuries but also lost their livelihoods. They are now unable to cope with mounting medical expenses.

Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, a worker who sustained severe injuries to both his legs and is now confined to a wheelchair, said, “After the accident, the management covered hospital expenses for a few days and sent us home. Since then, they have abandoned us to our fate.”

Chaudhary, along with other workers, including Sushma and Divya, arrived at the Sangareddy collectorate on Monday during the Prajavani programme to seek medical assistance.

The Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC), which has been championing the cause of the Sigachi victims, facilitated the workers’ visit to the grievance cell.

Additional Collector Pandu interacted with the victims and spoke with Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) doctors, assuring that medical assistance would continue at ESI hospitals until the victims fully recover. He also promised to take up the issue with the industry management to ensure that all pending wages are paid.