Fire breaks out at Sangareddy pharma unit

SANGAREDDY: A major fire broke out at the Erythro pharmaceutical unit in Gaddapotharam Industrial Area on Monday evening. No casualties were reported.

Thick black smoke engulfed the premises, forcing workers to evacuate. Police suspect the fire may have been caused by a spark while loading solvents into reactors. Fire engines from Narsapur, Jeedimetla and a nearby Hetero unit brought the blaze under control.

Officials said property damage is significant. A case was booked. District Fire Officer Nageswara Rao inspected the site.