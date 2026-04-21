Five Telangana students achieve 100 percentile in JEE Main

HYDERABAD: Five students from Telangana achieved a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main Session-2, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Vivan Sharad Maheshwari, who had earlier topped Session-1, repeated his outstanding performance by securing 100 percentile in Session-2. The other top scorers from the state include Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Rishi Premnath, Sai Rithvik Reddy and D Bhavitesh.

Speaking to TNIE, D Bhavitesh said that consistent practice through mock tests and reliance on college study material played a crucial role in his success.

“Solving mock tests and studying from college material helped me achieve a good score. My current focus is on cracking JEE Advanced to secure admission to IIT Bombay,” he said.

Vivan Sharad Maheshwari said his immediate priority is to intensify preparation for JEE Advanced.

“Getting into IIT Bombay has been my dream since childhood, and I am working towards it with full dedication,” Sharad Maheshwari said.

He added that his preparation strategy was entirely based on guidance from his coaching institute, including study materials, regular assessments and structured tests.

“I followed the institute’s academic plan thoroughly and stayed committed to the process,” he said.

Sai Rithvik Reddy, another top performer, highlighted the importance of discipline and consistency in preparation.

“Regular assessments, conceptual clarity and sticking to a structured routine were key factors in my preparation,” he said.