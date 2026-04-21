Four interstate drug peddlers held in Telangana's Warangal for smuggling Rs 2.5 crore worth hash oil

WARANGAL: In a joint operation, the Inthezargunj police and Drug Control Team apprehended four interstate drug peddlers for illegally smuggling twenty kilograms of hash oil worth Rs 2.50 crore and seized two mobile phones.

This is the first such significant seizure in the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits.

The accused were identified as Hantal Sannu (23), Hantal Sanyasi (23), H Krishna (56), a native of Chitrakonda mandal in Odisha's Malkangiri district; and Kandela Chinnababu (56), a native of Gudem Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The absconding accused was identified as Kilo Pandu.

Disclosing the details to the media on Tuesday, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunpreeth Singh stated that the main accused, Hantal Sannu, was cultivating ganja plants in his native village and selling them through local networks. He sold it to local buyers for double the price; he used the money for his lavish life and easy earning of money.

However, as the income was insufficient for their expenses, Sannu came into contact with the absconding accused Kilo Pandu, who introduced them to the process of extracting hash oil from ganja plants.