Frustration behind Harish’s baseless allegations against government: Minister Thummala

KHAMMAM: Reacting sharply to the remarks made against the Congress government by BRS leader T Harish Rao, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday alleged that the former was speaking out of frustration as he lost importance in his own party.

“Harish Rao has lost his balance. That’s why he is making baseless allegations against the government,” he said.

Referring to the former minister speaking about land encroachments, Nageswara Rao alleged that the meeting addressed by the former on Sunday was held on encroached land while questioning his moral authority to speak on such issues.

The minister further accused the BRS leader of associating himself with individuals involved in illegal land dealings and corruption, while preaching morals and ethics to others.

Dismissing Harish Rao’s claims on farm loan waiver scheme, he said that the Siddipet MLA has no moral right to comment on the issue. “The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has spent `2 lakh crore on implementing just one phase of the loan waiver scheme. This is an unprecedented and historic achievement,” he said.

The minister added that the present government was striving to put the state back on the path of progress after 10 years of “misgovernance” by the previous regime, which according to him was known for corruption, commissions, and irregularities.