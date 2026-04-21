Harish missed Jagtial meeting as he was in Delhi: BRS leader Vaddiraju

HYDERABAD: BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has rejected the Congress leaders’ claim that Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has deliberately kept himself away from the Jagtial meeting addressed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

The ruling party leaders claimed that Harish Rao skipped the public meeting because he was against the BRS welcoming veteran leader T Jeevan Reddy into the party fold.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader said that Harish Rao, along with himself and senior leader B Vinod Kumar, was in the capital to talk to advocates and follow up on cases related to Kaleshwaram project and MLAs defections.

Dismissing as meaningless the remarks made by ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Adluri Laxman and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy against Harish Rao as well as BRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said that the Congress leaders were rattled as KCR was holding a public meeting.

He questioned the intent behind Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Kaleshwaram project at this juncture, stating that the people of Telangana clearly understand the motive.