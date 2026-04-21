Jeevan too will feel disillusioned in BRS: TPCC cheif Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Stating that the “tiger” was now confined to his farmhouse, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday took potshots at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao while asserting that the Congress would soon expose the “truth behind the cows eaten by the tiger”.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Mahesh said that anyone observing KCR closely would understand his “real story”, referring to remarks made by former MLA T Jeevan Reddy.

He questioned whether Jeevan Reddy had failed to notice these aspects while contesting elections.

Mahesh also alleged that KCR deliberately scheduled a public meeting to coincide with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s programme, despite the latter’s event having been planned 20 days in advance. He dismissed suggestions that the Congress meeting was organised in response to KCR’s public meeting, calling such claims baseless.

He said KCR was accustomed to “parading in a palanquin of false promises” and mocked what assurances might have been extended to Jeevan Reddy.

Referring to earlier criticism over alleged irregularities at Medigadda, he noted that Jeevan Reddy had previously raised these issues on behalf of the Congress but was now “echoing the BRS line”.

He added that, like senior leaders K Keshava Rao and D Srinivas who joined the BRS in the past, Jeevan Reddy too would eventually feel disillusioned.

Stating that the people of Telangana had chosen Revanth for change, Mahesh questioned the basis of calls for his removal and asked who was raising the so-called demand for KCR’s return to power.