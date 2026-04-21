Kirana shop owner killed for refusing loan of Rs 200 in Telangana

ADILABAD: A 69-year-old kirana shop owner was killed and his wife critically injured on Monday after an unidentified person allegedly attacked them for Rs 200 in Muthyampet village in Dhandapelli mandal of Mancherial district.

The deceased has been identified as B Shankaraiah (69), while his wife Kalavathi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar.

According to police, the unidentified person visited the shop and asked for a loan of Rs 200, offering to keep a ration card as security. When Shankaraiah refused to give the money, the accused allegedly got angry, picked up an iron rod and attacked him on the head.

Kalavathi, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. Both sustained serious injuries and were initially shifted to a hospital in Mancherial. Later, they were referred to a hospital in Karimnagar for better treatment, where Shankaraiah succumbed to his injuries.

Dhandapelli police have registered a case and are investigating.