Man held for posting vulgar content on actor in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cybercrime police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable content against actor and television personality Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media.

The accused, identified as Dorepalli Chanti from Nalgonda district, was arrested following a complaint by Anasuya. She alleged that since December 23, 2025, several individuals and pages had been circulating abusive, obscene and defamatory posts targeting her, affecting her reputation and dignity.

Police said the accused operated an Instagram account through which he shared objectionable content. Further investigation is underway.