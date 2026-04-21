Sub-registrars held for bribery via UPI in Telangana

HANAMKONDA : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said that it has arrested two sub-registrars following a probe into alleged bribery at the Warangal sub-registrar office.

According to ACB officials, a surprise inspection conducted on April 2 revealed around 20 unauthorised document writers and agents operating within the premises. Unaccounted cash of `47,450, along with documents and mobile phones, was seized. During enquiry, document writers reportedly stated that they were collecting money from applicants on the instructions of sub-registrars D Anand and J Ramanarsimha Rao and remitting it to them.

ACB DSP P Sambaiah said a case was registered and investigation revealed that the accused were receiving bribes both in cash and through online transactions routed via intermediaries. Analysis of seized mobile phones showed incriminating evidence, including records of daily collections amounting to Rs 16.23 lakh and transaction details through WhatsApp, PhonePe and UPI.

Total transactions linked to Anand were Rs 44,28,625, while Rs 74,000 was linked to Ramanarsimha Rao.