Telangana CEO sets month-end deadline for voter mapping

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (Telangana) C Sudharsan Reddy on Monday reviewed the status of voter mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with district collectors and District Election Officers (DEOs), and directed them to expedite the process, particularly in urban areas.

During a video conference with DEOs and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), he asked officials in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to adopt specific strategies for areas with high migrant populations. Sudharsan Reddy set a deadline to complete the mapping exercise by the end of this month.

He said women voters below 40 years of age should be mapped to their parents. Collectors were asked to engage residential associations and gated communities to support the exercise. Government employees were also advised to complete mapping through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Officials were instructed to conduct visits to gated communities and slum areas, step up awareness through SVEEP activities, cover pending areas through field visits, and establish help desks at DEO, ERO and AERO offices.

Additional CEO Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Hyderabad DEO RV Karnan, and other officials attended.