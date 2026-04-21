Telangana government mulls cantilever, glass viewpoints to boost tourism

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday directed officials to expedite the works of the ongoing tourism projects across the state to ensure they are made accessible to the public without further delay.
The minister, along with TGTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, held a review meeting on the progress of projects funded by the state and Union governments as well as Public-Private Partnerships.
During the meeting, the officials made a PowerPoint presentation, outlining the progress of various initiatives, including a district-wise breakdown of works, taken up at an estimated cost of `274.93 crore.
The minister issued several key directives, primarily requiring officials to adhere strictly to monthly timelines for all proposed and ongoing projects to ensure time-bound completion.
Regarding the modernisation of infrastructure, the minister suggested replacing traditional boats with modern vessels and introducing additional boating units at Somasila to enhance the visitor experience.
To create innovative attractions, he asked the department to explore the feasibility of constructing cantilever glass viewpoints, similar to those found in Russia and China, at high-altitude locations and scenic water bodies. He called for immediate preparation of proposals for the construction of additional cottages near the historic Ramappa Temple to accommodate growing tourist footfall.
“To transform Telangana into a top tourist destination in the country, the government has prepared comprehensive master plans for six Special Tourism Areas (STAs). These include spiritual, heritage, eco-wellness, crafts, water and Buddhist circuits,” he said, while suggesting that the officials construct ‘Hampi-style’ theatres at prominent tourist spots to host cultural shows, providing sustainable livelihoods for local artists.
NEW BOATING FACILITIES
The Tourism department has proposed 12 new boating units at Indiramma Cheruvu, Bucchireddypalem, Madhira, Khammam, Wyra Cheruvu, Paleru Cheruvu, Parnasala, Bhadrachalam, Borancha (Medak), Gudi Cheruvu (Siricilla), Kokapet Cheruvu (Rangareddy), Kondapochammasagar (Turkpally, Siddipet), Doulatabad (Kodangal, Vikarabad), Nalla Cheruvu (Kukatpally, Hyderabad), Pragathi Nagar (Kukatpally, Hyderabad) and Shamirpet (Hyderabad).
ADIVASI TOURISM EXPOSURE PROGRAMME
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will launch the ‘Adivasi Tourism Exposure Programme’ at Utnoor on April 22, marking the rollout of a novel initiative aimed at empowering tribal communities through experiential learning. The initiative stems from the minister’s interaction with tribal residents during his earlier visit to Kummarikumta village in Utnoor mandal, where he had assured them of an opportunity to visit Hyderabad and experience its development and historical legacy.
Fulfilling that assurance, he will formally flag off the programme at Gondguda. Around 650 tribal participants from the Utnoor region are expected to take part in the initiative. The programme will be conducted in three phases from April 22 to 26, with participants travelling in batches of 200 to 250 each. The Tourism Department has arranged five special air-conditioned buses for the tour. The participants will cover key landmarks in Hyderabad, including the international airport, Charminar, Golconda Fort, Taramati Baradari, Lumbini Park and Shilparamam.