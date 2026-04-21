Telangana government mulls cantilever, glass viewpoints to boost tourism

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday directed officials to expedite the works of the ongoing tourism projects across the state to ensure they are made accessible to the public without further delay.

The minister, along with TGTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, held a review meeting on the progress of projects funded by the state and Union governments as well as Public-Private Partnerships.

During the meeting, the officials made a PowerPoint presentation, outlining the progress of various initiatives, including a district-wise breakdown of works, taken up at an estimated cost of `274.93 crore.

The minister issued several key directives, primarily requiring officials to adhere strictly to monthly timelines for all proposed and ongoing projects to ensure time-bound completion.

Regarding the modernisation of infrastructure, the minister suggested replacing traditional boats with modern vessels and introducing additional boating units at Somasila to enhance the visitor experience.

To create innovative attractions, he asked the department to explore the feasibility of constructing cantilever glass viewpoints, similar to those found in Russia and China, at high-altitude locations and scenic water bodies. He called for immediate preparation of proposals for the construction of additional cottages near the historic Ramappa Temple to accommodate growing tourist footfall.

“To transform Telangana into a top tourist destination in the country, the government has prepared comprehensive master plans for six Special Tourism Areas (STAs). These include spiritual, heritage, eco-wellness, crafts, water and Buddhist circuits,” he said, while suggesting that the officials construct ‘Hampi-style’ theatres at prominent tourist spots to host cultural shows, providing sustainable livelihoods for local artists.