Telangana HC sets aside SIC order on compassionate appointment

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has set aside an order of the Telangana State Information Commission dated August 29, 2025, holding that it was passed in violation of principles of natural justice.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Boddupalli Shankaraiah, challenging the closure of his complaint under the Right to Information Act, 2005. The petitioner had sought information regarding the status of his compassionate appointment proposal submitted in 2008. Alleging inaction by the public authority, he approached the commission under Section 18(1) of the Act.

The commission, however, closed the complaint on August 29, 2025, citing that the requested information had already been furnished. Notably, the petitioner was marked absent during the hearing.

It was established before the court that the notice dated August 19, 2025, requiring the petitioner’s presence on August 29, was received by him only on September 3, 2025, after the hearing had already taken place.

Taking note of this procedural lapse, the court held that the petitioner was denied a reasonable opportunity of hearing. Observing that the order was passed “behind the back” of the petitioner, Justice Nanda declared the impugned order arbitrary and unsustainable.

Accordingly, the court allowed the writ petition, set aside the commission’s order, and sent the matter back for fresh consideration. The commission has been directed to decide the complaint within three weeks, after duly hearing the petitioner.