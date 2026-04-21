There is nothing wrong in hanging KCR for his misdeeds, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was nothing wrong in hanging former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his “misdeeds” during BRS rule, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday vowed to ensure that the BRS chief does not even get the Leader of Opposition post after the next Assembly polls.

“My stomach is burning seeing the plight of the Kaleshwaram project. If laws do not exist and if it is a kingdom of savages, there would be nothing wrong in hanging KCR from a tree. KCR sank Rs 1 lakh crore in the Godavari. If such corruption happened during the Nizam era, they would have sent lizards into the pants (lagula tondalu vidichevallu),” Revanth said.

He added he would change his name if KCR remains the Leader of Opposition after the next election. He also termed KCR as “Paapala Bhairavudu”.

Addressing a public meeting at Kataram in Bhupalapally district on Monday, the chief minister said: “In the 2023 Assembly elections, I defeated you. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I gave you zero seats. In panchayat and municipal elections, I buried you. In the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections, I constructed a tomb for you. In the next elections, Congress workers will hoist our party flag on that tomb. This is my challenge.”

He reiterated that the Congress will remain in power in the state at least till 2034.

Stating that Congress activists will bury T Jeevan Reddy under 100 feet in Jagtial, the chief minister said: “Jeevan Reddy is saying ‘Praja Palana Povali - Paapala Bhairavudu Ravali’. Why should Praja Palana go and why should Paapala Bhairavudu, who is sleeping in the farmhouse, come to power? Praja Palana came due to the efforts of Congress workers.