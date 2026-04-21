Three-year-old dies in stray dog attack in Telangana's Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI : A three-year-old girl was killed in a stray dog attack at Katnapalli village in Sultanabad mandal on Monday evening.

According to reports, the child, identified as Divya, was playing outside her residence in a brick kiln area when a pack of stray dogs attacked her and dragged her into nearby agricultural fields. Her parents, migrant workers from Odisha employed at a local brick kiln, raised an alarm when she went missing and began searching. Her body was later found in a nearby field.

The child sustained multiple injuries, with a severe throat wound reported as the cause of death. On receiving information, Sultanabad police reached the spot, registered a case and began an investigation. The body was shifted to the Sultanabad Government Hospital for postmortem.