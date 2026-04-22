One-month window opened for government employee transfers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Temporarily lifting the ban on transfer of employees, the state government on Tuesday gave the green signal for movement of staff across the state.

According to orders issued by Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, the transfers will be allowed from May 1 to 31.

As per the guidelines, employees who have completed three years in a particular station as on January 1, 2026 are eligible for transfer and this condition need not be followed in respect of transfer requests on spouse grounds.

No employee will be retained beyond four years of service in a particular station as on December 31, 2025. However, employees who are set to retire before May 31, 2027 will not be transferred even if they have completed four years of service, unless they make a specific request for their transfer. Not more than 40 per cent employees in any cadre will be transferred to ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, the orders said.

The government has also formed committees to approve transfers. As per the orders, an employee will be deemed to have been relieved at the end of three days of the issue of the transfer order. However, the transfer orders will not be applicable to the employees appointed for Census-related work.