One-month window opened for government employee transfers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Temporarily lifting the ban on transfer of employees, the state government on Tuesday gave the green signal for movement of staff across the state.
According to orders issued by Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, the transfers will be allowed from May 1 to 31.
As per the guidelines, employees who have completed three years in a particular station as on January 1, 2026 are eligible for transfer and this condition need not be followed in respect of transfer requests on spouse grounds.
No employee will be retained beyond four years of service in a particular station as on December 31, 2025. However, employees who are set to retire before May 31, 2027 will not be transferred even if they have completed four years of service, unless they make a specific request for their transfer. Not more than 40 per cent employees in any cadre will be transferred to ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, the orders said.
The government has also formed committees to approve transfers. As per the orders, an employee will be deemed to have been relieved at the end of three days of the issue of the transfer order. However, the transfer orders will not be applicable to the employees appointed for Census-related work.
The orders stated that the Education department will formulate detailed operational guidelines for transfer of teachers or lecturers. The revenue earning departments like Commercial Taxes, Prohibition & Excise, Stamps & Registration,
Transport and Forest departments will make general transfers as per the guidelines issued by the government in the orders issued earlier. These departments can modify the guidelines to meet their departmental requirements. The Police department will frame specific guidelines for transfer of its personnel.
schedule
May 1 to 7: Finalising operational mechanism by the concerned departments, in consultation with the unions or associations. Preparation and publication of incumbency particulars, vacancies and list of the employees to be compulsorily transferred
May 8 to 15: Submission of applications with option by the employees
May 16 to 24: Verification of applications and arranging, as per transfer policy and preparation of master list accordingly after counselling
May 25 to 31: Issue of transfer orders, and employees shall be deemed to have been relieved from the previous station on third day of issue of orders