Talks fail, TGSRTC staffers start indefinite strike

HYDERABAD: Bus services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ground to a halt across the state from the wee hours of Wednesday after talks between the state government and the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) failed on Tuesday, with unions confirming an indefinite strike from midnight.

JAC leaders held discussions through the day with a high-level committee of IAS officers constituted by the government to examine employees’ demands. Officials sought four weeks to review the issues and asked unions to defer the strike, but the JAC rejected the request.

“We have clearly explained our issues. The committee sought four weeks, but our demands are not new and are based on earlier assurances. The committee itself indicated it may or may not accept them. Under these circumstances, we have no option but to go on strike,” said JAC chairman Eeduru Venkanna.

He said the strike would continue until all 32 demands are addressed, accusing the government of delaying action through committees. Following the breakdown of talks, unions alerted staff across depots and called for a complete halt to services from the first shift at midnight.

With supply of commercial LPG yet to return to normalcy and private commercial transport hit, the disruption in RTC services is expected to affect lakhs of commuters, including office-goers, students and long-distance passengers, especially during peak hours.