Talks fail, TGSRTC staffers start indefinite strike

HYDERABAD: Bus services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ground to a halt across the state from the wee hours of Wednesday after talks between the state government and the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) failed on Tuesday, with unions confirming an indefinite strike from midnight.
JAC leaders held discussions through the day with a high-level committee of IAS officers constituted by the government to examine employees’ demands. Officials sought four weeks to review the issues and asked unions to defer the strike, but the JAC rejected the request.
“We have clearly explained our issues. The committee sought four weeks, but our demands are not new and are based on earlier assurances. The committee itself indicated it may or may not accept them. Under these circumstances, we have no option but to go on strike,” said JAC chairman Eeduru Venkanna.
He said the strike would continue until all 32 demands are addressed, accusing the government of delaying action through committees. Following the breakdown of talks, unions alerted staff across depots and called for a complete halt to services from the first shift at midnight.
With supply of commercial LPG yet to return to normalcy and private commercial transport hit, the disruption in RTC services is expected to affect lakhs of commuters, including office-goers, students and long-distance passengers, especially during peak hours.
At an earlier press meet, Venkanna said that despite a strike notice issued 41 days ago on March 13, there had been no response. He also said the demand to merge RTC employees with the government, part of the ruling party’s election manifesto, remained unaddressed.
He further alleged that under the pretext of introducing electric buses, staff were being shifted from Hyderabad depots to districts, calling it part of a move towards privatisation.
Later in the day, RTC management invited JAC leaders for another round of talks, which lasted about four hours but ended without agreement.
Meanwhile, the government issued GO Ms. No. 66, constituting a high-level committee to examine service conditions and pending demands. The panel, chaired by the special chief secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), includes senior officials from Labour and Finance departments, with the TGSRTC vice chairman and managing director as member-convener. It has been asked to submit a report within four weeks.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government was taking a “positive and considerate” approach while seeking to minimise inconvenience to passengers. He urged unions to present their concerns before the committee and said action would follow its recommendations.
Noting that around 65 lakh passengers depend on RTC services daily, particularly from rural and economically weaker sections, he said, “Bus transport is a lifeline for the poor,” adding that both the government and employees share responsibility for maintaining services.
The speed bumps
Immediate initiation of RTC staff merger with the government
Lift curbs on unions; conduct recognised union elections
Implement 2021 PRC with 30% fitment; carry out 2025 revision
Release Rs 400 crore monthly to RTC under Mahalakshmi scheme
Ensure job security; fill breadwinner posts on permanent basis
Reduce workload; stop KMPL/EPK target-linked harassment
State to procure EV buses; no allocation of RTC lands
Merge rental buses and drivers into RTC
Cancel transfers from GH zone; withdraw 2019 strike cases
Address women employees’ issues; strengthen welfare measures
Increase fleet strength; fill vacancies across categories
Clear all pending dues of retired employees