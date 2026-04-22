Telangana ready to be Norway’s preferred partner: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has invited Norwegian companies to explore investment opportunities across key sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, clean energy and emerging technologies, in Telangana.

On Tuesday, he met with a high-level Norwegian delegation led by the Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, at the Secretariat and urged them to establish industries in Telangana. “Telangana is ready to be Norway’s preferred partner in India for these sectors,” he said.

Highlighting the state government’s initiatives to promote industrial growth, he called on Norwegian firms to leverage the state’s growing innovation and industrial ecosystem. Sridhar noted that Norway has established itself as a global leader in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, electric mobility, offshore wind and green manufacturing and proposed closer collaboration in these areas, like AI, cybersecurity, green hydrogen, battery technology, industrial decarbonisation and digital health.

Sridhar proposed establishing a dedicated “Telangana-Norway Working Group” to institutionalise the partnership and facilitate regular engagement between government bodies, industry representatives and investors.