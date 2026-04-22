Telangana's Mancherial at 43 degrees Celsius; IMD forecast promises rain relief

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of Telangana over the next three days, with hailstorms also likely in some districts. According to the IMD, isolated places in several districts may receive rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph over the next three days.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bheemaram (Mancherial) at 43.4°C, and the highest in the city was recorded at Nagole at 41.7°C.

The department has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in parts of the state during the next three days.

Meteorologists said a surface cyclonic circulation has formed over Telangana and adjoining areas at a height of 1.5 km above mean sea level.

A trough or wind discontinuity extending from a cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh now runs across Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

An anti-cyclonic circulation is also persisting over interior Maharashtra and nearby Telangana between 3.1 km and 5.6 km above mean sea level.