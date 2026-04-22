TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance of fatal stray dog attacks in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: A day after a three-year-old girl was killed in a stray dog attack at Katnapalli in Peddapalli district, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by Justice Shameem Akther, on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the fatal stray dog attacks reported by this newspaper and others.
The girl was identified as Divya Behra. Incidentally, a 36-year-old man, Ryakam Nagaraju, was attacked by stray dogs in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday. The Commission has taken up both cases suo motu.
Observing that, if true, these incidents prima facie indicate a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and suggest possible negligence by local authorities, the Commission expressed serious concern over public safety and the vulnerability of migrant labourers.
It has sought detailed reports from the district collectors of Peddapalli and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on the facts and action taken. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 2, 2026.
Judge visits victim’s family
Sultanabad Junior Civil Judge Durgam Ganesh visited the family of the girl who died after being severely injured in a stray dog attack on Tuesday.
He went to the brick kiln where the victim’s family works and enquired with the parents about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The judge also inspected the facilities being provided to the workers at the brick kiln.
He advised the brick kiln owner to ensure proper safety measures for workers’ families. Judge Ganesh stated that necessary assistance would be provided to the victim’s family through the Legal Services Authority and that a report on the incident would be submitted to the district judge.
Meanwhile, a postmortem examination of the child’s body was conducted on Tuesday by a team of doctors from Ramagundam Medical College. After the procedure, the police handed over the body to the parents.
Meanwhile, an Odisha-based NGO working for the safety of migrant labourers has expressed concern over the incident. Representatives of the organisation are attempting to contact district authorities and have set out from Odisha to meet the district administration and the child’s parents.