TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance of fatal stray dog attacks in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: A day after a three-year-old girl was killed in a stray dog attack at Katnapalli in Peddapalli district, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by Justice Shameem Akther, on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the fatal stray dog attacks reported by this newspaper and others.

The girl was identified as Divya Behra. Incidentally, a 36-year-old man, Ryakam Nagaraju, was attacked by stray dogs in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday. The Commission has taken up both cases suo motu.

Observing that, if true, these incidents prima facie indicate a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and suggest possible negligence by local authorities, the Commission expressed serious concern over public safety and the vulnerability of migrant labourers.

It has sought detailed reports from the district collectors of Peddapalli and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on the facts and action taken. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 2, 2026.