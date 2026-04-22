Visited Delhi to discuss Kaleshwaram, note-for-vote cases: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his visit to Delhi, BRS leader T Harish Rao has clarified that he went to the capital to discuss with legal experts several cases, including Kaleshwaram and MLAs disqualification petitions as well as the note-for-vote case.

During his visit to Medigadda barrage on Monday, the chief minister said that Harish Rao was in Delhi to exert pressure on the BJP through RSS leaders not to go ahead with a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Harish Rao said: “I went to Delhi to discuss with advocates cases related to Kaleshwaram project and disqualification petitions, and also the note-for-vote case, in which Revanth is an accused.”

“The note-for-vote case will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. If the stay is vacated, Revanth Reddy would face serious legal consequences. He survived on legal stays for years. If those protections are lifted, he would be out of CM’s chair,” he added.

On public meetings addressed by Revanth Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in the combined Karimnagar district on Monday, Harish Rao said: “KCR spoke like a statesman. Revanth Reddy spoke like a street leader.”

“KCR referred to people’s issues, without even mentioning Revanth Reddy’s name once. But the chief minister’s speech was more like a rant, during which he levelled several baseless allegations,” he added.