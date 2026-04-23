A slap in CM Revanth government’s face, a victory for people of Telangana: BRS

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Wednesday described the high court ruling on the PC Ghose Commission report as a “victory of the farming community and the people of Telangana”.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the alleged conspiracies of the Congress against the Kaleshwaram project have collapsed with the court order, while the then irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that the ruling was a slap in the face of Revanth Reddy government.
Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said that the court order was a major setback to the government. “The Congress government spent the last two-and-a-half years trying to malign the BRS through leaks, false propaganda and fabricated cases for political gain,” he said, while urging the government to stop indulging in petty politics and immediately repair the two damaged pillars at Medigadda so that irrigation water can be supplied to farmers.
Rama Rao, meanwhile, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the high court on behalf of the BRS, the people of Telangana and the farming community. “The high court ruling ended the misinformation campaign carried out by Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It’s not the project that has collapsed but the false narratives and conspiracies of the Congress,” he said.
Describing the order as a decisive victory for the people of Telangana and its farmers, the Sircilla MLA asserted that truth had ultimately prevailed over false propaganda. He too urged the Congress to immediately stop politicising the Kaleshwaram project and to focus instead on restoring and operationalising the project.
‘Report is a politically motivated document’
Rama Rao, meanwhile, reiterated that what was presented as the PC Ghose Commission report was, in reality, a politically motivated document, and said the BRS had consistently maintained that Congress was deliberately targeting the project. The high court order, he said, now stands as proof of those claims.
The BRS leader slammed the Congress for what he called reckless propaganda, including public demonstrations, meant to mislead people about the condition of the project. He stated that falsehood cannot overshadow truth indefinitely, and that the significance of Kaleshwaram has once again been reaffirmed.
He said that the court order serves as a strong rebuke to those indulging in baseless allegations and misinformation. “Today, the people of Telangana have won. The farmers of Telangana have won,” he declared.
Recalling decades of drought and irrigation struggles in Telangana, Rama Rao said Congress leaders should feel ashamed and take immediate steps to repair and revive the project.
He alleged that deliberate attempts may have been made to damage the project and assured that the truth would eventually come out.
Accusing both Congress and BJP of jointly targeting the project and undermining the future of farmers, he said the court order exposed this alleged nexus.
Meanwhile, reacting to MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s allegations that money bags were being delivered to Congress leaders, Rama Rao questioned whether it was not the responsibility of the Union home ministry to seize such illegal funds.
He advised Sanjay to “stop speaking like a corporator in the streets of Karimnagar”.