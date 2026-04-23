A slap in CM Revanth government’s face, a victory for people of Telangana: BRS

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Wednesday described the high court ruling on the PC Ghose Commission report as a “victory of the farming community and the people of Telangana”.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the alleged conspiracies of the Congress against the Kaleshwaram project have collapsed with the court order, while the then irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that the ruling was a slap in the face of Revanth Reddy government.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said that the court order was a major setback to the government. “The Congress government spent the last two-and-a-half years trying to malign the BRS through leaks, false propaganda and fabricated cases for political gain,” he said, while urging the government to stop indulging in petty politics and immediately repair the two damaged pillars at Medigadda so that irrigation water can be supplied to farmers.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the high court on behalf of the BRS, the people of Telangana and the farming community. “The high court ruling ended the misinformation campaign carried out by Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It’s not the project that has collapsed but the false narratives and conspiracies of the Congress,” he said.

Describing the order as a decisive victory for the people of Telangana and its farmers, the Sircilla MLA asserted that truth had ultimately prevailed over false propaganda. He too urged the Congress to immediately stop politicising the Kaleshwaram project and to focus instead on restoring and operationalising the project.