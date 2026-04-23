Bride-to-be found dead in agricultural well in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: A 23-year-old woman, whose wedding was scheduled for April 29, was found dead in an agricultural well on the outskirts of Giripuram village in Maripeda mandal on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as B Sangeetha, a resident of Giripuram. According to police, she was set to marry Azmeera Aravind, with whom she had been in a relationship. Though her parents had initially opposed the match, they later agreed following a suicide attempt by Sangeetha a year ago, when she consumed pesticide.

On Tuesday evening, Aravind had invited Sangeetha and her family to a festival at his residence in Kotha tanda. After the event, Sangeetha and Aravind returned to Giripuram. On Wednesday morning, locals noticed her body in an agricultural well and alerted the police.

A team of cops rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at Mahbubabad Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Maripeda Sub-inspector E Veerabhadra Rao said no case has been registered as the family has not yet lodged a complaint. “If a complaint is received, we will investigate,” he said.