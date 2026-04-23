Court order exposed Congress failures: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress government in Telangana following the high court ruling related to the PC Ghose Commission inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

In a statement issued after the order, the minister said the judgment exposed the “failure” of the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He alleged that despite evidence indicating large-scale corruption, the state government failed to present a strong legal case before the court on the commission’s report.

Kishan said the inability to submit legally sustainable evidence weakened the government’s position and reflected negligence. He termed the ruling a “slap” to the Congress, which had promised strict action against alleged corruption involving former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family, ministers and BRS legislators.

He said that nearly two and a half years into its tenure, the Congress government had not initiated comprehensive investigations or action in any major corruption case. He cited allegations linked to the Kaleshwaram project, Formula One race expenditure, drug cases, land encroachments, land allocations, and schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

Alleging a “tacit understanding” between the Congress and BRS, Kishan said both parties were misleading the public with “dummy political fights”. He added that voters had sought change to end what he termed corrupt rule, but the present administration had limited its response to rhetoric.