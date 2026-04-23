Expedite land acquisition for allotment to firms: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to expedite pending acquisition processes for allotting land to companies that signed MoUs with the government during Telangana Global Summit.

During a review meeting with the officials of Industries department, the chief minister suggested that a planned approach be adopted to provide infrastructure and address the future needs of these companies.

He also instructed the officials to prepare plans to supply water for data centres, using treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He suggested categorising companies that have signed MoUs into three groups, giving top priority to reputed companies.

The chief minister discussed the progress of investments and the MoUs signed with various companies during the Davos summit and the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

Officials briefed the chief minister on companies that have already grounded their investments across various sectors, as well as details of pending proposals. They also informed him about land allocation requirements for companies in Future City and other regions.

He stressed that all necessary facilities should be provided to ensure that companies begin their operations at the earliest.