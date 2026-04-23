Indigenous counter-drone tech on display at 'Samrakshak' exhibition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) on Wednesday organised a one-day exhibition, ‘Samrakshak’, in Hyderabad, showcasing indigenous counter-drone technologies developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories.

The exhibition featured systems such as radar (LRDE, Bengaluru), RF detection and neutralisation (DLRL, Hyderabad), EO/IR systems (IRDE, Dehradun), high-energy lasers (CHESS, Hyderabad), high-power microwaves (MTRDC, Bengaluru), acoustic sensors (NPOL, Kochi) and weaponised drones (DYSL-AT, Dundigal).

DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, who attended as chief guest, lauded the labs for developing advanced systems to tackle evolving warfare challenges and said such events help align stakeholders and plan responses to emerging threats.

Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) Dr B K Das, the guest of honour, stressed the growing importance of counter-drone technologies and the need for coordinated efforts.