Kaleshwaram case: No one absolved, guilty will face action, says TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Telangana High Court order on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report does not absolve anyone in the alleged Kaleshwaram project irregularities case, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said the guilty would face punishment.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mahesh said the high court had neither rejected the Ghose Commission report nor given a clean chit to any individual, but had only flagged procedural lapses in the investigation. He alleged that the project, built at high cost during the BRS regime, had already shown signs of structural distress under their tenure, and maintained that the commission set up by the state government had not been faulted by the court.

Mahesh said the legal process to bring the accused to justice had not been halted. “There may be some delay, but those responsible will certainly face imprisonment,” he said. The TPCC chief added that the ruling does not obstruct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other agency, and that he would study the order in detail before deciding further action.