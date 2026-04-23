Minister Bandi questions NDSA chairman’s conduct, seeks disciplinary action

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the style of functioning of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) chairman Anil Jain in connection with the Kaleshwaram project, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday sought immediate disciplinary action against him.

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Karimnagar MP alleged that Anil Jain’s conduct in the Kaleshwaram issue was “deeply concerning” and raised serious questions about institutional integrity.

The MoS questioned the NDSA chairman’s participation, alongside Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on what he described as a political platform, asking how a senior official could be associated with such events. Sanjay said that the NDSA had originally recommended drilling around 1,000 boreholes at Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages to assess structural stability. However, he alleged this was later diluted to just 100 boreholes, raising concerns over the credibility of the evaluation process.

He accused the Congress government of failing to carry out the geological and geophysical tests suggested by the NDSA. According to him, only six boreholes have been completed so far at Medigadda, while no drilling has been undertaken at Annaram and Sundilla barrages.