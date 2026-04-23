Minister Bandi questions NDSA chairman’s conduct, seeks disciplinary action

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the style of functioning of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) chairman Anil Jain in connection with the Kaleshwaram project, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday sought immediate disciplinary action against him.
In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Karimnagar MP alleged that Anil Jain’s conduct in the Kaleshwaram issue was “deeply concerning” and raised serious questions about institutional integrity.
The MoS questioned the NDSA chairman’s participation, alongside Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on what he described as a political platform, asking how a senior official could be associated with such events. Sanjay said that the NDSA had originally recommended drilling around 1,000 boreholes at Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages to assess structural stability. However, he alleged this was later diluted to just 100 boreholes, raising concerns over the credibility of the evaluation process.
He accused the Congress government of failing to carry out the geological and geophysical tests suggested by the NDSA. According to him, only six boreholes have been completed so far at Medigadda, while no drilling has been undertaken at Annaram and Sundilla barrages.
‘Congress govt trying to cover up its failures’
Despite instructions to complete the borehole drilling by the end of May, there has been little progress, he said.
Sanjay also alleged that, unable to meet deadlines, the Congress government was exerting pressure on the NDSA chairman to reduce the scope of testing and “cover up its failures.”
He further claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Medigadda on April 20 was politically motivated, and questioned how the NDSA chairman could participate in such an event.
Warning of potential risks, the MoS said that any further damage to the barrages could lead to the state government shifting blame onto the NDSA.
“Decisions of a statutory body like NDSA cannot be overridden by an individual,” he said, accusing the state government of trying to bring disrepute to central institutions.
Sanjay demanded that the Centre take immediate disciplinary action against Anil Jain to uphold the credibility of the authority and ensure transparency in the ongoing assessment of the Kaleshwaram project.