NCB Hyderabad raids illegal lab, seizes 69 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 17.4 crore

During questioning, it was revealed that one of the accused had procured chemicals and solvents to manufacture another drug, Ephedrine, in large quantities without a licence at the same facility. Raw materials used for Alprazolam and chemicals intended for Ephedrine production were also seized, along with the finished drug. The contraband has an estimated street value of Rs 17.4 crore in India, apart from raw materials worth about Rs 20 lakh. The arrested individuals include a chemist, a raw material procurer and a receiver. Further investigation is under way.

Preliminary interrogation suggests that the seized Alprazolam was intended for supply to toddy shops in Telangana, where demand rises during summer. All three have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

So far in 2026, the NCB Hyderabad has booked nine cases and seized various drugs, including 78 kg of Alprazolam, 1,208 kg of ganja, 2 kg of charas and 26 g of Clobazam, while arresting 24 persons.

The NCB has sought public support in tackling drug trafficking. Information related to narcotics sale can be shared through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free 1933), with caller identity kept confidential.