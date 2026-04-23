Push for rooftop solar adoption in Telangana lags

HYDERABAD: As the world marks Earth Day under the theme “Our Planet, Our Power”, attention has turned to renewable energy solutions in India’s cities. In Telangana, rooftop solar adoption—particularly in Hyderabad—has yet to reach its full potential despite rising temperatures, increasing electricity consumption and clear financial benefits for households.
Officials from the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) highlighted ongoing efforts to promote rooftop solar. “The state has installed more than 800 MW of rooftop solar systems so far. There are no regulatory barriers, and subsidies are available to support households,” TGREDCO General Manager GSV Prasad told TNIE. “Surplus energy exported to the grid earns credits at 58 paise per unit, making solar not just environmentally beneficial but financially advantageous,” he added.
However, uptake in Telangana remains slow compared to other states. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 to promote rooftop solar, Telangana has recorded only 32,600 installations. In contrast, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.1 lakh, while Bengaluru and Chennai have each surpassed four lakh installations.
Environmentalists and industry stakeholders attribute the gap to structural and policy challenges, particularly in apartment complexes and gated communities. Policymaker Donthi Narasimha Reddy said, “Terraces are common property in most apartments. Individual households cannot easily install panels, and current rules do not permit linking systems to each flat’s meter without complex approvals.”
He added that even when subsidies exist, lack of awareness and limited government outreach slow adoption. Developers also face constraints in implementing solar systems for entire communities unless ownership is formally transferred to individual buyers, making large-scale deployment commercially unviable.
According to stakeholders, the residential segment now drives 50% to 60% of new solar demand. Commercial establishments account for 25% to 30%, while industrial installations contribute 10% to 15%, though with larger system capacities.
Typical rooftop systems range from 3 kW for smaller households to 5 kW for high-consumption homes. BT Srinivas, General Secretary of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “With bank financing and subsidies, households can install solar systems at near-zero upfront cost. Savings on electricity bills can offset loan repayments within five years.”
While the financial benefits are clear, lack of promotion remains a major drawback, he added. A 3 kW rooftop system can generate about 15 units per day, reducing summer electricity bills to Rs 1,800–Rs 2,000 for households with air conditioning and Rs 200–Rs 500 during other seasons.
“Government schemes also support decentralised solar projects on barren or agricultural land. Under PM-KUSUM, Telangana aims to establish 4,000 MW of grid-connected solar plants ranging from 500 kW to 2 MW, benefiting farmers and further expanding the state’s renewable footprint,” Prasad said.
Environmentalists emphasised that rooftop solar not only reduces electricity bills but also eases pressure on the grid during peak summer demand, helping prevent fluctuations and blackouts.
“Solar adoption is both an environmental and economic imperative,” said Donthi Narasimha Reddy. “With stronger government support, financial incentives and innovative policies, Hyderabad and Telangana could join the ranks of India’s solar leaders.”