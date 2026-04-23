Push for rooftop solar adoption in Telangana lags

HYDERABAD: As the world marks Earth Day under the theme “Our Planet, Our Power”, attention has turned to renewable energy solutions in India’s cities. In Telangana, rooftop solar adoption—particularly in Hyderabad—has yet to reach its full potential despite rising temperatures, increasing electricity consumption and clear financial benefits for households.

Officials from the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) highlighted ongoing efforts to promote rooftop solar. “The state has installed more than 800 MW of rooftop solar systems so far. There are no regulatory barriers, and subsidies are available to support households,” TGREDCO General Manager GSV Prasad told TNIE. “Surplus energy exported to the grid earns credits at 58 paise per unit, making solar not just environmentally beneficial but financially advantageous,” he added.

However, uptake in Telangana remains slow compared to other states. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 to promote rooftop solar, Telangana has recorded only 32,600 installations. In contrast, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.1 lakh, while Bengaluru and Chennai have each surpassed four lakh installations.

Environmentalists and industry stakeholders attribute the gap to structural and policy challenges, particularly in apartment complexes and gated communities. Policymaker Donthi Narasimha Reddy said, “Terraces are common property in most apartments. Individual households cannot easily install panels, and current rules do not permit linking systems to each flat’s meter without complex approvals.”

He added that even when subsidies exist, lack of awareness and limited government outreach slow adoption. Developers also face constraints in implementing solar systems for entire communities unless ownership is formally transferred to individual buyers, making large-scale deployment commercially unviable.