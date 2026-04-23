Rs 98K crore being spent to make Telangana road infra best: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said road development works worth Rs 98,000 crore are under way across the state, with the government aiming to make Telangana the leading state in road infrastructure by 2028.

Vikramarka was speaking after chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Outlining the key projects under way across the state, he said that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway is being upgraded into an eight-lane corridor at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. A greenfield road from Future City to Amaravati–Bandar Port is being planned at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, with alignment proposals submitted to the Union government, Vikramarka said.

“A parallel alignment for a high-speed train has also been proposed. Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for a 52-km elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam while Rs 36,000 crore has been sanctioned for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The state government has deposited Rs 628 crore as its share for acquisition of land for the northern section with the NHAI. A double-decker elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar is being taken up at a cost of Rs 941 crore, with Rs 741 crore from the Union government and Rs 200 crore from the state,” the deputy chief minister said.