SC defers Telangana BRS leaders' plea on Council nominations under Governor’s quota to July 22

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 22 the petition filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana on nominations to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota, granting time to the newly appointed Governor of Telangana to take a decision.

Appearing for the state, Attorney General R Venkataramani sought time for a fresh decision by the Governor, suggesting the court could then decide whether to proceed or close the matter. Accepting this, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi said it would be appropriate to await the Governor’s decision.

The dispute stems from the previous government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, which had recommended Sravan and Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. Then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the proposal in September 2023 citing political affiliations.

After the change in government, the administration headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed M Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan, whose appointments were notified in January 2024. Sravan and Satyanarayana challenged both the rejection and the fresh appointments before the high court. In March 2025, the high court set aside the earlier rejection and invalidated the notification appointing Kodandaram and Amir Ali.

The state Cabinet later reiterated Kodandaram and Amir Ali’s names, leading to their reappointment with the Governor’s assent. Meanwhile, Sravan and Satyanarayana approached the apex court in August 2025.

The Supreme Court had earlier said any appointments would remain subject to its final verdict, though Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan were sworn in.