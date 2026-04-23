Telangana government promotes 6 IPS officers to DGP

HYDERABAD: The state government has promoted six IPS officers belonging to the 1995 and 1996 batches to the rank of director general of police (DGP).

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

The officers who were promoted are Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) chairman Veerisetty Venkata Srinivasa Rao, Special Protection Force (SPF) head Swati Lakra, Additional DGP (L&O) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, CID chief Charu Sinha, Operations (GreyHounds and OCTOPUS) Anil Kumar and Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar.

According to the orders, these officers are promoted to the rank of DGP (HAG+), Level 16 in the Pay Matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 and on their promotion, they will continue in the same posts in situ.

It may be mentioned here that the sanctioned posts for DGP rank officers in the state are four.

Meanwhile, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy is set to retire at the end of this month.