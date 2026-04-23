Telangana govt extends Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased gig workers

HYDERABAD: The state government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of gig workers who died while on duty.

Labour and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday handed over ex-gratia cheques under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the families of Lokurthi Naresh, G Shyam Sundar, and Ahmed Bin Abdul Khader at a programme held in his chamber at the Secretariat.

Addressing the bereaved families, the minister said the state government has taken proactive steps for the welfare of gig workers, including the passage of the Gig Workers Welfare Act in the Assembly. He highlighted the need for a strong social security framework to support workers in the unorganised sector.

He assured that all categories of workers, including gig workers and hamalis, would receive support during times of distress.

He also acknowledged the efforts of gig workers’ unions, stating that their persistent follow-up with labour department officials played a key role in facilitating the assistance.